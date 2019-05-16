Speech to Text for Hulman and Company sells Clabber Girl to New Jersey-based company

a historic staple in terre haute is now under new ownership. hulman and company sold the clabber girl company. tonight...we learn more about the next learn more tonight...we girl company. tonight...we learn more about the next steps for the business and what it means for you. good evening and thanks for joining us. hulman and company president and c-e-o made a big announcement today. he reported the sale of clabber girl corporation to b and g foods. since its opening, clabber girl has become a part of the historical makeup of the terre haute community. francis and herman hulman formed hulman and company in the 1850's. the company started manufacturing clabber girl baking powder in 18-99. the clabber girl bake shop and museum opened in 2002. there was an expansion announced in 2006. hulman and company also had interests outside of clabber girl. this includes the indianapolis motor speedway. news 10's richard solomon is live outside the clabber girl building tonight. he has more on just how that plays a factor in today's decision. hulman and company leaders say they sold this historic terre haute landmark because they want to focus more on motorsports. b&g foods owns 50 well known brands like weber grill and green giant. the company been able to take those brands to higher levels. b and g leaders say they plan to do the same with clabber girl. b&g foods is a company that has been around for over 100 years. clabber girl started manufacturing productes like baking powder and baking soda in the 1800's. b&g foods have many brands that sell baking goods..which will give the company more access to resources they need in the food industry. with clabber girl working hand in hand with b&g..officials say they'll be able to grow in more ways. mark miles is the ceo of hulman and company. he and clabber girl leaders say nothing is changing but the ownership. he says he's looking forward to seeing success in both companies. "it's been a careful process that i think has been well thought through and we're really happy to get to today cause as i said i think it will provide for focus and flexibility for the motorsport business but the opportunity for real growth for clabber girl" we have reached out to b&g foods corporate office..we're still waiting to hear back from them. once we do we'll give you those updates. reporting live in downtown terre haute, im news 10's richard solomon, back to you.