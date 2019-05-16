Speech to Text for Fields of Gold in the Midwest

"if" you've driven by farm fields recently.. you may've spotted "a field of gold" or, two. these plants are very specific.. and the storm team's "chris piper" went out.. to find-out "exactly what they are". /////// < "we've been getting a lot of questions about this particular plant called "butterweed". now today i did some digging, and i'm here to tell you what i found out." today i talked to dr. peter coppinger. he's a biologist at rose hulman institute of technology. he says this plant called butterweed will show up this time of year all over the valley. while this weed can show up anywhere, fields are the most common. he says this is a pollinator plant. it's good for insects, and it causes no harm to humans. "typically we find these in very moist soils, where there's swamps, at the side of the road. so it has to have that moisture in the soil. as soon as it gets hot and dries out, these are gone." "now some of you might think that this is the reason you're having all these allergies right now, but that's not the case. this pollen, coppinger says, is too big and too sticky to effect us. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. > //////// "coppinger" did say.. that these weeds can be toxic to livestock. so, farmers