Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fields of Gold in the Midwest

Fields of Gold in the Midwest

Posted: May. 15, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Fields of Gold in the Midwest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"if" you've driven by farm fields recently.. you may've spotted "a field of gold" or, two. these plants are very specific.. and the storm team's "chris piper" went out.. to find-out "exactly what they are". /////// < "we've been getting a lot of questions about this particular plant called "butterweed". now today i did some digging, and i'm here to tell you what i found out." today i talked to dr. peter coppinger. he's a biologist at rose hulman institute of technology. he says this plant called butterweed will show up this time of year all over the valley. while this weed can show up anywhere, fields are the most common. he says this is a pollinator plant. it's good for insects, and it causes no harm to humans. "typically we find these in very moist soils, where there's swamps, at the side of the road. so it has to have that moisture in the soil. as soon as it gets hot and dries out, these are gone." "now some of you might think that this is the reason you're having all these allergies right now, but that's not the case. this pollen, coppinger says, is too big and too sticky to effect us. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. > //////// "coppinger" did say.. that these weeds can be toxic to livestock. so, farmers
Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 58°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says