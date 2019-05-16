Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fog tonight tonight patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. light south wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. winds could gust as high as 21 mph. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65. south southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. "if" you've driven by farm fields recently.. you may've spotted "a field of gold" or, two. these plants are very specific.. and the storm team's "chris piper" went tonight patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. light south wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. winds could gust as high as 21 mph. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65. south southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. tonight patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday patchy fog before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. light south wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. winds could gust as high as 21 mph. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65. south southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.