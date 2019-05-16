Speech to Text for Knox County Councilman passes away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community".. "a "a community".. reacts to a longtime councilman's passing. "knox county council member".. "jim beery".. died.. just hours before he was set to attend "last night's meeting". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" is "live" in vincennes. he has more on beery's passing. //////// "jim beery" had been recovering at his home after an accident at his farm just a few weeks ago. despite his injuries.. fellow councilmen say he was planning on being at last night's meeting. they say it was important to him to continue fighting for his community. "beery" died just hours before tuesday's meeting. the council paid tribute by lighting a candle and lining his seat with a black sheet and decorating it with flowers. "beery" represented the "4th"-district for "29"-years "beery" also served on the library board.. a teacher at north knox.. and was heavily involved in his church. his colleagues describe him as a "larger then life" character in the county. /////// "it didn't matter if it was paying for a bridge or providing an increase to the county employees. jim always brought us together to a point where we could agree. and if there is anything that man has taught me it's how to work with people." jim was just as true and sincere and genuine as anybody you find in knox county. he was really one of a kind. he is not replaceable because unfortunately they just don't make them like that anymore." //////// council president "bob lechner" shared beery's last words at the meeting and i wanted to share those with you. in his final moments "beery" said "i love jesus and love you julie". "julie" is "beery's" wife. those who knew him say that sums up the man he was. in knox county, gary brian news 10. ////// "rain" is "rain" is "rain" is moving out..