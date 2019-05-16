Speech to Text for Three Terre Haute North students honored

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

finds a job". "3"-students "from terre haute north vigo high school" were recently honored for projects aimed "at helping others". senior "kate gauer".. was named "a next generation philanthropist" "by the riley children's foundation". "gauer" hosted a dance marathon at north that raised more than "8"-thousand-dollars. it was part "of her deca project". and seniors "maria massey" and seniors "maria massey" and "olivia hol-man" used their community spirit creativity "to call awareness to autism". "the duo" raised money "for swim scholarships" to be given to autisitc children. their deca project raised "18"-hundred-dollars. it also earned "maria" and "olivia" a deca state win.. and a top "18"-finish "at the international deca competition". "200"-teams competed from around the world. a big congratulations