Speech to Text for Woman accused of setting off fireworks inside Terre Haute apartment building released on her own rec

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investigative report.. "surviving glenn home".. at "6 and "11". //////// "a brazil, indiana woman".. who's accused of setting off fireworks inside an apartment building.. is "free" this afternoon. "a judge" released "elizabeth moore" on her own recognizance. she's charged "with arson" and "criminal recklessness". "police say".. she set the fireworks off last month "at 13th and locust". "moore" told "police".. she was dared to do it. "the fireworks" damaged the building and dis-placed families. "moore" has a trial date set "in september". she'll return to court "in july". a condition of her release.. "is that she