The Peace Officers's Memorial in Washington D.C.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

books over to be audited. saluting "a legacy of honor". "228"-"fallen officers" are being recognized in washington, d-c "for national police week". this afternoon.. "the families of those officers" were honored "by president donald trump" at the 38th annual "national peace officers' memorial". news 10's.. "heather good".. was at that special service.. and has more for us now.. "from our nation's capitol". ///////// < there are several moving services this week but this memorial service is the most important for the families of fallen officers. this is when they are formally recognized for the sacrifices they've made for their communities. president donald trump addressed each family. president donald trump says, "you're loved ones were extraordinary and selfless americans who gave everything they had in defense of our communities, our children and our nation." families walked across the stage when the name of their fallen hero was read. the family of terre haute police officer rob pitts got their moment to recognize him in front of the nation. tonight on news 10 at 6... i'll have more on the president's message to police families... and the nation. in washington, d.c. with photojournalid.c. with photojournalist brady harp, heather good, news 10.> //////
