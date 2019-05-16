Speech to Text for New board ready for change at Bethesda Cemetery

members "of the west terre haute community" have taken a stand "against the bethesda cemetery board" and "protecting their lost loved ones". we've told you.. that families have had issues with the property for years. now.. they're changing the way "things are run". news 10's.. "jordan kudisch" went to the cemetery today. she has more for you now "on this developing story". //////// ///////// < overgrown grass.. stolen items.. and mistreated plots. that's just a few of the reasons why some families felt a change was needed for bethesda cemetery here in west terre haute. now, they've taken matters into their own hands tuesday night.. a public meeting was held to bring the growing concerns of the cemetery to the forefront. one of the biggest complaints surrounded "bill mclain.. president of the cemetery board. during the meeting.. members unanimously voted mclain out. families say it's long overdue. new board members were handpicked. those members say they'll do what's right for the living.. and the lost. "we have to step up for these people, the people makes that out there. they have loved ones out there, as i do too. and i think it should've been taken care of a long time ago." // "i feel like it's an honor..things out there have been so bad for so many years, i believe we got a good group in there and things are going to change-it will be ran correctly, it will be taken care of. "the board of trustees promise to undo all the damage they say bill mclain and his board caused. coming up at 6, you'll hear from the newly elected board president.. and what his plans are for the future. reporting in west terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. > ////////