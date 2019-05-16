Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New board ready for change at Bethesda Cemetery

New board ready for change at Bethesda Cemetery

Posted: May. 15, 2019 5:31 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New board ready for change at Bethesda Cemetery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

members "of the west terre haute community" have taken a stand "against the bethesda cemetery board" and "protecting their lost loved ones". we've told you.. that families have had issues with the property for years. now.. they're changing the way "things are run". news 10's.. "jordan kudisch" went to the cemetery today. she has more for you now "on this developing story". //////// ///////// < overgrown grass.. stolen items.. and mistreated plots. that's just a few of the reasons why some families felt a change was needed for bethesda cemetery here in west terre haute. now, they've taken matters into their own hands tuesday night.. a public meeting was held to bring the growing concerns of the cemetery to the forefront. one of the biggest complaints surrounded "bill mclain.. president of the cemetery board. during the meeting.. members unanimously voted mclain out. families say it's long overdue. new board members were handpicked. those members say they'll do what's right for the living.. and the lost. "we have to step up for these people, the people makes that out there. they have loved ones out there, as i do too. and i think it should've been taken care of a long time ago." // "i feel like it's an honor..things out there have been so bad for so many years, i believe we got a good group in there and things are going to change-it will be ran correctly, it will be taken care of. "the board of trustees promise to undo all the damage they say bill mclain and his board caused. coming up at 6, you'll hear from the newly elected board president.. and what his plans are for the future. reporting in west terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. > ////////
Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says