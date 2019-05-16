Clear
Another step closer to the convention center becoming a reality

say".. they're another step closer.. to breaking ground "on a new downtown terre haute convention center". "the vigo county capital improvement board" met this morning to discuss "what's next". we now know.. "bids" will open "on june 11th". "this activity" was sparked by "the county council" approving the financing plan "last night". ////// /////// "we are moving forward and we have a very aggressive schedule to come out of the ground and get this project delivered." //////// they hope to break ground they hope to they hope to break ground "on the new convention
