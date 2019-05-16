Speech to Text for Reaction to the new Vigo County Jail location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after months of debate.. "the vigo county council" approves a portion "of the former stu's golf course" as "the site" for a new vigo count jail. this action was taken at last night's "lengthy council meeting". we continue our coverage for you. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. is "live" at the newly approved location. she joins us now.. with more.. "on how residents" are reacting "to the council's decision". //////// that's right susie.. i'm live here at the approved location for the new vigo county jail. you can see it here behind me. to give you a clear idea of where this site is. the property is positioned behind honey creek mall.. and a-m-c theaters.. and near the waste-water treatment facility.. in southern vigo county. it is considered plot "1" of the former stu's golf course. the council finally came to a 5-2 decision last night to approve the property. comissioners say there's room to build facilities for mental health or drug addiction. the new jail will hold "5"- hundred beds. the current jail only holds "268". even though the location is approved.. council members lisa spence bunnett and chris switzer both voted against this property. but they weren't the only ones who voiced their opinions to the council on the decision. //////// <"we need to be responsible with the taxpayers money that you are given, and no citizen that i know of is going to vote for a levee so you can tax us more on something we don't need that you're not thinking about." "so essentially what we're looking at is vigo county choosing to make a decision that the most proactive thing we're going to do for poor people in our community is to build a bigger place to hold more of them..."> /////// i also reached out to "sheriff john plasse" to see ho he feels about this process finally moving forward. he says quote.. "we are long overdue fixing this issue and i'm glad we are finally taking steps to fix it." an update is expected to be given to a judge by the end of the month. reporting live in vigo county.. jada huddlestun. news 10. //////// "officials "officials