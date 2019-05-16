Clear
Deming Park Pool Opens June 3rd - August 4th Daily

Then on weekends until Sept 1st, Monday-Thursday noon-5pm Friday-Sunday Noon-6pm

the deming park pool opens june 3rd. it will be open daily through august 4th, then on weekends after that through september 1st. hours will be monday - thursday from noon until 5 p.m. and friday - sundays from noon until 6 p.m. cost is $2.75 for those under 12, and $3.00 for ages 12 and up. the pool averages around 100 people or a few more on a good day. the pool may have some special events throughout the season. check out social media to see those announcements. pool rental for birthday parties is available on tuesdays, thursdays, saturdays and sundays facebook - terre haute parks and recreation instagram - terre haute parks twitter - terre haute parks 232-0147
Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

THN softball

THS softball

Wednesday Late Forecast

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Jenna Perrelle

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

