Speech to Text for Deming Park Pool Opens June 3rd - August 4th Daily

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<alia talks <alia talks with ashley tyler from terre haute parks and recreation. the deming park pool opens june 3rd. it will be open daily through august 4th, then on weekends after that through september 1st. hours will be monday - thursday from noon until 5 p.m. and friday - sundays from noon until 6 p.m. cost is $2.75 for those under 12, and $3.00 for ages 12 and up. ashley says the pool averages around 100 people or a few more on a good day. the pool may have some special events throughout the season. check out social media to see those announcements. pool rental for birthday parties is available on tuesdays, thursdays, saturdays and sundays facebook - terre haute parks and recreation instagram - terre haute parks twitter - terre haute parks 232-0147> break