"We have to get a new jail because we don't have a choice." Public speaks out over approved jail loc

Vigo County leaders have approved the former Stu's Golf Course for the county jail site. It happened during a Vigo County council meeting on Tuesday night.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 9:56 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following major developments this morning on a story we've been following for months! vigo county leaders have approved the former "stu's golf course" for the county jail site... it happened during a vigo county council meeting last night. "we have to get a new jail. because we aren't going to have any choice." a long night at the vigo county annex... lots of public comment. news 10's abby kirk is live at the the approved property that sits just behind the honey creek mall. abby, just how long did this meeting last? alia- nearly "5" hours...that's how long the meeting with county council lasted. the site had to be approved by the county council before any purchase could be made. nevertheless- the council did vote to approve this location with a "5" to "2" vote. council council members "lisa spence bunnett" and "chris switzer" both voted against this property. commissioners pointed out how building a jail near a sewer plant played a big role in picking the location. this location achieves that. it stretches from the new theater ...all the way to the sewage plant. comissioners say there's room to build facilities for mental health or, drug addiction. the proposed new jail will hold 500-beds. the current jail only holds 268. the public was able to ask questions related to the project... here is what a few had to say. <"please put a budgetary ceiling on this jail. "were putting more people in jail here in vigo county than they are in chicago." "do any of you disagree that a smaller jail could be built to start with a design that allows for expansion." "i'd like to ask that the council only fund a 422 bed facility so that we have money for rehabilitaion and alternatives to incarceration." > the next step is finish the design that officials say will require less man power. it will go to the zoning. then through area plan and city council. they will present an update to a judge by the end of this month. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news
