All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's official. vigo county leaders have approved a location for the new jail. it happened during last night's county council meeting at the annex. a few weeks ago vigo county commissioners chose the site which is part of the former "stu's golf course." that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning abby? the property approved is near the sewage treatment plant and movie theater behind honey creek mall. this site had to be approved by the county council before any purchase could be made. after an hour of public comment and discussion the council approved the location with a five to two vote. it stretches from the new theater all the way to the sewage plant. commissioners say there's room to build facilities for mental health or drug addiction. they will present an update to a judge by the end of this month. live in terre haute abby kirk news 10.

///

also last night - county leaders approved a funding agreement for a convention center in downtown terre haute. the board unanimously approved what's called the "interlocal agreement." it says money to pay for the convention center would come from the city, county, redevelopment commission, convention and visitors bureau and the capital improvement board. leaders say construction could start late this month or early next month.

////

national police week continues today. later this morning thousands are expected to attend the 38th annual national peace officers memorial service. that's in washington d.c. this memorial wreath will be part of that ceremony. you're looking at video from yesterday afternoon at the national law enforcement memorial. four members of the honor guard including terre haute police chief shawn keen and vigo county sheriff john plasse stood guard over the wreath. news 10's heather good spoke with them. they say this symbolizes watching over the fallen and honoring those officers. sheriff plasse explained families will be able to add flowers to the wreath during the service today. president donald trump and vice president mike pence are also expected to speak. the service begins at 11am. news 10's heather good will have more from washington, d.c. later on news 10.

///

former rockville police chief howard "dewey" white died will be laid to rest tomorrow. he died sunday at age 83. early in his career white served as an officer and firefighter. after a short time away he returned and was named police chief. visitation is from noon until 2:00 tomorrow afternoon at gooch funeral home in rockville. services and burial will follow directly after.

///

funeral services will be held today for former u-s senator richard lugar of indiana. lugar died april 28th. he was 87 years old.

a short ceremony welcomed lugar back to indiana yesterday. he was the mayor of Indianapolis before being elected to the senate in 1976. today's services will be held at st. luke's united methodist church in indianapolis starting at one o'clock.

///

lawmakers in alabama have approved a bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions. it passed the state senate last night in a 25 to 6 vote. under the measure, anyone who performs an abortion can be charged with a felony. the bill includes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. a pregnancy can be terminated only when the mother's life is in danger. it now goes to alabama governor kay ivey to sign.

///

it's a shakeup in leadership for a local cemetery. that's after concerns from the public. a meeting was held last night to discuss conditions at bethesda cemetery in west terre haute. those with family members at the cemetery voted "out" board president bill mcclain and his board of trustees. family members have a vote because they own the plot where their family members are buried. the crowd also voted in a new board president, vice president, and three new board members. we'll have much more on this story tonight on news 10.

///

a traffic alert - construction continues to cause tie-ups on third street in terre haute near the overpass at indiana state university. "sky drone 10" video captured video show just how congested it can get during rush hour. a reminder - when in construction zones, take it slow. put down your phone and pay attention to the road. so far - we haven't heard when construction here will wrap up