Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Cloudy and warm. High: 67°

Wednesday night: Showers ending, then partly cloudy and foggy. Low: 51°

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Warmer and breezy. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

A warm front and its associated disturbances will impact our weather for the next 24 hours. A few scattered showers will be possible. Highs Wednesday will be near 70°, but on Thursday we'll really notice the influence of the warm front. Beginning Thursday, expect daytime highs to reach 80° and above. There may be a slight chance of showers on Thursday. Friday and Saturday look very warm and dry, but another chance of scattered showers could develop on Sunday.