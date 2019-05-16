Speech to Text for Edgewood baseball

time since 2013... the sullivan baseball team was looking to win their third straight wic championship tonight... the arrows hosted 3a, number three edgewood in the conference final... alex cooks with the high cheese...he gets the edgewood batter swinging.... bottom third, sullivan down a run.....cooks helping out his own cause with an rbi single to right....arrows tie the game at one.... sullivan down four-one in the fourth.....arrows load the bases but luke hayden bears down and gets the huge strikeout to end the inning.... top five....edgewood star ethan va-crumb-uh just crushes a three run homer... this kid has already committed to iu, but i'm not sure he'll be going to bloomington... mlb teams have been showing up to see this kid play, the o's where on hand tonight... he's expected to go in next month's mlb draft... behind a homer and four rbi from va-crumb-uh edgewood rolls 11-1 over