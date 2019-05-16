Speech to Text for Northview softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

only softball was northview softball was not only looking to upset 3a, fourth-ranked brown county but the lady knights were also looking to win the wic for the first time in six years.. lady knights hosted 3a number four brown county in the conference title game... elle jackman in a jam in the first, great defense by her helps the northview pitcher get out of the jam... bottom second...ellie carter had a great at bat for northview...the star sophmore rips a double to right center...she'd get stranded thoough..... all the scoring in this one started after the sports 10 camera left... northview wins seven-six on a haley richey walk-off...lady knights are wic champs for the first time