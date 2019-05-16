Speech to Text for RP Baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hot streak hitting. we can play with anybody. no doubt.> another team another team that can't wait for sectionals to start next week is the riverton parke baseball team.... the panthers are 16-6 on the season.....they've been ranked most of the year in the 1a polls... their currently ranked sixth..... most of this team has been playing varsity since their freshman year, they took some lumps early on in their high school career but now they're mostly upper classmen looking to bring home rp's first sectional title since 2009! < we have high expectations. we feel like with our one and two starters that they give us a chance against anybody. we're going to have to unseat covington in our sectional, which won't be an easy task. they have a lot of kids back from their team a year ago.