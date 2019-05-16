Clear
THN Softball

Lady Patriots 16-4 on the season

Posted By: Rick Semmler

welcome back... the terre haute north softball team is having a great season so far.... the lady patriots are 16-4 on the year.....their four and one in conference indiana.... with sectionals starting next week this team believes they can make a deep state tourney run and a lot of it has to do with the way they swing the bats! < when we play to our potential we can play with anyone, because we can hit. we have 20 some home runs this year. we've scored in the 15s and 17s three or four times this year. if we play to our potential and we get on a hot streak hitting. we can play with anybody. no doubt.> another team another team that can't wait for sectionals to start next week is the riverton parke baseball team.... the panthers are 16-6 on the season.....they've been ranked most of the year in the 1a polls... their
