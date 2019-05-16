Tuesday Late Forecast

Clear
Posted: May. 14, 2019 10:36 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight a 30 percent chance of showers,. mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. light south southeast wind. wednesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. south wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night patchy fog after 2am. otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 52. light south wind.
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly sunny and warm.
Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

