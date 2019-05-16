Speech to Text for The Friendship House coming to Terre Haute

goes into affect june first those with disabilites now have a new resource to learn how to be independent.. the "friendship house" is coming to terre haute.. it will be the first friendship house in indiana. the house is a space for young adults with disabilites to create a community..and have affordable, safe housing.. its an extension of the services offered by mount pleasant united methodist church.. you're seeing video of the students enjoying one of thier programs.. it's a unique experience where college students.. and those with disabilites will live together.. "so it's a little different than a group home. its just an oppurtunity to do life together. and to really see our young adults with disabilities grow in thier independence and to our college students become advocates." the house will be open in the fall. if you or someone you know is interested in being a part of the community.. there is an application process. we've linked you to the application on our website wthi