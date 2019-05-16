Speech to Text for Congestion continues to be a headache on 3rd Street

and water mains.. concerns continue among terre haute drivers in areas of construction.. especially on 3rd street near the overpass at indiana state university.. we caught "sky drone 10" video of the area earlier today... you can see... it gets congested during rush hour... when in construction zones, take it slow. put down your phone..and pay attention to the road. if there is an emergency vehicle.. again take it slow.. and move to the right.. we are working to find out when the construction will