Speech to Text for Hoosier families bond at Law Enforcement Memorial

1 p.m. law enforcement across the country are gathered in washington d.c. for "national police week"... they are honoring the sacrifices the officers made.. news 10's heather good is in d-c this week for us. she shares how two families have bonded over a similar tragedy... < robert s. pitts. his - the last name engraved on the 39th panel... of the west wall... of the national law enforcement memorial in washington, d.c. i walked through the memorial with officer pitts' brother greg and spoke with daughter brooke about seeing her dad's name on the wall. she says it's unreal. heather asks: "what do you think your dad would think about this? brooke pitts says: "he would probably also say it shouldn't be on there like, oh, my name shouldn't be on there, like i don't deserve that but he obviously does but he wouldn't have thought so." the pitts family is still grieving like another hoosier family. they've connected with boone county deputy jacob pickett's family. pickett was also shot and killed while on duty last year. his father - marlin pickett - says they understand what the pitts family is feeling because they feel it too. marlin pickett says, "he was a very humble man. he probably wouldn't have wanted any of this... but he deserves every bit of it." these families - gaining strength from each other... and honoring their own fallen heroes. in washington, d.c. with photojournalist brady harp, heather good, news 10.> senator todd young is honoring indiana law enforcement in washington d.c. he met with the pitts family today. you're seeing photos of their meeting here.. 7 other hoosier officers are being recognized this year at