Speech to Text for West Terre Haute Water Grant

west terre haute has received some help to improve the city's water infrastructure... the city received 237-thousand dollars in loans... and more than 540-thousand in grant dollars for the project. the money comes from the u-s-d-a. its part of the "water and waste disposal loan and grant program" for rural areas. the money will go toward upgrading meters.. lines..