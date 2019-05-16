Speech to Text for Bethesda Cemetery president and board voted out - new leadership promises an investigation

late may.. or early june.. we're following a developing story out of west terre haute tonight.. there's been a change in leadership over bethesda cemetery.. "the first question that i have, that i ask...what is the bethesda cemetary trustees? " we've been telling you about some people having concerns with the care of the property... there was a meeting tonight to talk about those concerns. it was a packed house at the meeting.. within 10 minutes... those with family members at the cemetery voted "out" board president bill mcclain and his board of trustees... family members have a vote because they own the plot where their family member is buried. a new board president..vice president.. and three new board members were voted in.. they include some old faces from previous years. those who voted say they're now happy for the future of the cemetery. " i can't wait. i'm glad we got a new board. i can't wait to put all of our son's stuff back out there. i wish you'll take care of our loved ones like your supposed to. " bill mcclain will be served a notice late this week to hand over the books to the new president and the board. the new board will turn those books over to be audited.