Speech to Text for The Interlocal Agreement has been approved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up on news 10 nightwatch... county leaders have approved a funding agreement for a convention center in downtown terre haute. the board unanimously approved what's called the "interlocal agreement." it says money to pay for the convention center would come from the city... county... redevelopment commission... convention and visitors bureau...and the capital improvement board. leaders say construction could start in