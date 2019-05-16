Speech to Text for Former Vigo County Welfare Director speaks on decades-old abuse claims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 investigates surviving glenn home < it's a story that for many.. is hard to hear. allegations of abuse that span more than 40 years at a former orphanage right here in the wabash valley. rondrell moore introduced you to one woman who says her life at glenn home in vigo county was a nightmare... tonight.. in the second part of our special report... "moore to the story, surviving glenn home" we hear from a man who says he believes her. he's a former county official speaking out for the very first time . many people thought of glenn home in vigo county as a safe haven for kids.. but those who lived there, share rumors of a dark past.. 14:36:45,05 "he had his gun in one of his hands, and he laid it down, and climbed in the bed, and i began to scream..." alice whalen barrett says the claims aren't rumors but are very real experiences. abuse that she says happened while she was there during the 70s.... under glenn home superintendent and united methodist pastor, ival lane. officials have been silent about "any" of those claims until now... glenn cardwell welcomed us into his home on his birthday. he wanted to give "us" something he'd been holding on to for 40 years... what he says really happened at the facility. 18:11:10,10 "rondrell: what did you think of ival lane? cardwell: if i was being totally honest, i would say a very evil person." cardwell's history with lane goes back to 1977. that's when a board selected cardwell to be director of child welfare. he oversaw the homes for orphaned children, making him lane's boss. cardwell says he saw immediate issues 18:08:54,04 "i ran across two or three kids that had been place there in first grade and were still there as seniors, and with my background, in child welfare, and beginning to know those kids, i saw no reason under the sun that they should've still been there." he says he started hearing some disturbing claims against lane, and the home. 18:08:16,12 "one rumor was that lane was watching girls shower and saying it was ok because he was their father." 18:11:31,12 "he was doing things to kids. he was pastor and doing everything the opposite of what a pastor should be doing." he says he took his concerns to a judge.. 18:15:48,01 "his response back to me was cardwell is starting as many rumors as lane is." now, we asked current vigo county attorney michael wright about that judge and that conversation ourselves. he said the judge is deceased, and that such a conversation would not have been recorded. meanwhile, cardwell says he took another route.. sending in his most trusted case worker. he says she found conditions not suitable for kids.. we checked and found that case worker has died. but, we were able to find articles detailing issues with the building's with heat. and leaks in the ceiling. it was enough for cardwell to give lane strict guidelines something he says hadn't previously happened. 18:27:49,25 "the door i saw open was case management. carrying out case plans with individual kids and insisting on it that they happen. and they happen in an orderly way, which is an indirect way of blowing up his world." it all came to a head when cardwell says lane skipped a required meeting. 18:29:54,06 "i said there's no excuse. you know, you're going to meet with me. and i think it was the same afternoon he went to all of three television stations and resigned." with that ival lane was out in 1978. but cardwell says the story doesn't end there..... we should note, reverand ival lane died in 2008.. his family has denied any wrongdoing on his behalf. we hadn't to this point heard from the united methodist church... where lane was a reverand. but that would change. we'll have reaction coming in the next part of our