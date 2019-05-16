Speech to Text for Saluting a Legacy of Honor: Seeing the names of fallen police officers on the Memorial Wall

directly after. national police week services continue in the nation's capitol tonight. people from across the country are honoring fallen officers. terre haute's own officer rob pitts is memorialized in washington d-c for his sacrifice. news 10's heather good is live in d-c tonight. she has more from officer pitts family as they experience national police week for the first time. this this the national law enforcement memorial. this is where you can find the names of of each fallen officer. this is where officer robert s pitts name is engraved. his family and fellow officers have been passing by this spot... leaving mementoes... and personal notes. this is a somber location. i spoke with officer rob pitts daughter brooke about what it was like for her to see her dads name engraved here. " a little unreal. it feels like it shouldn't be there. like, why is it on there? it just doesn't seem right that it's on there." you can hear more from brooke about her experience in dc tonight on news 10. live in dc, w/ pj bh, hg, news 10.