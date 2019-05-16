Speech to Text for Odon takes part in United Way's 'Day of Caring'

community".. "a "a community".. steps-up.. to help clean-up a small town. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. shows us.. how groups of volunteers have helped to make odon's "day of caring". a big success! ////// ///// < "all day tuesday people could be seen wearing green shirts all over the town of odon. the volunteers were taking time to clean up this small community." odon's day of caring was put on by the daviess county united way. the organization partnered with local businesses to target problem areas in the town. workers helped clean up around the library, park and other key locations. "i just want to give back to the community and we're proud of our town. our town is small but we're proud of it. but we also like to involve the school and the students because it gives them ownership and what our town is all about." students from north daviess also chipped in. these students were from the school's softball and baseball teams. i had the chance to catch up with senior cassie knepp. she and her fellow softball players were taking time to clean the town's community building. "it is a great opportunity to give back to the community that gives so much to us. no matter what we need the community is always there so it's an excellent opportunity to give back to them." "a similar day of caring was also put on in washington indiana. in odon indiana, gary brian news 10." > ///////