Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Catholic Charities and Meijer announce continued partnership

Catholic Charities and Meijer announce continued partnership

Posted: May. 14, 2019 6:08 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Catholic Charities and Meijer announce continued partnership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

employs around "100"-people "a partnership".. is aimed at keeping families fed here in the families fed here in the wabash valley. "catholic charities" and "meijer" announced a continued effort "to fight hunger". it's part "of the simply give campaign". "the program" encourages customers to purchase "10"-dollar donation cards. "those cards" are converted "to food-only gift cards". "meijer" then gives those cards to food banks.. like: "terre haute catholic charities". ////// ////// "so, it takes that burden off the customer to try and figure out what food might be the best to purchase, allows them to make a simple $10 cash donation and then we can go out and provide what's most needed." ////// "the simply give campaign" continues through june 22nd. "match days" are set "for may 31st" and "june 14th". to learn even more about the program.. and how you can help.. go to our website. that's
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says