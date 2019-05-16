Speech to Text for Catholic Charities and Meijer announce continued partnership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

employs around "100"-people "a partnership".. is aimed at keeping families fed here in the families fed here in the wabash valley. "catholic charities" and "meijer" announced a continued effort "to fight hunger". it's part "of the simply give campaign". "the program" encourages customers to purchase "10"-dollar donation cards. "those cards" are converted "to food-only gift cards". "meijer" then gives those cards to food banks.. like: "terre haute catholic charities". ////// ////// "so, it takes that burden off the customer to try and figure out what food might be the best to purchase, allows them to make a simple $10 cash donation and then we can go out and provide what's most needed." ////// "the simply give campaign" continues through june 22nd. "match days" are set "for may 31st" and "june 14th". to learn even more about the program.. and how you can help.. go to our website. that's