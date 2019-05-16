Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation holds annual meeting

Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation holds annual meeting

Posted: May. 14, 2019 6:04 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation holds annual meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

light south wind. "a menu for success".. is served-up during the terre haute economic development corporation's "annual meeting". "this morning".. "members" discussed different ways they can help the community "grow". "the event" also featured "a keynote speaker" "from sele genetics" "jihad douglas says".. its incredibly important to have support from your community. ///// ////// "this community is perfect in a sense, they bring them together because they have different diverse backgrounds. so, you learn from each other. you develop relationships. you develop network, so if you have other projects in mind, if you have areas that you're facing challenges in, you can discuss with all of these successful guys around here and they will give you creative ideas, innovative ideas from their experiences." /////// "select /////// "select genetics" is the largest turkey hatchery in the world. "the southern vigo county facility".. opened "last june" and
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says