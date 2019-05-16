Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Saluting a Legacy of Honor

Saluting a Legacy of Honor

Posted: May. 14, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Saluting a Legacy of Honor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

role. people across the country are reflecting on the sacrifices of fallen officers.. and honoring them "during national police week". thousands are in our nation's capitol "this week".. including week".. including members "of the terre haute police department" and "vigo county sheriff's office". they're visiting "the memorial wall there".. where the names "of fallen officers" are engraved. that's where we find news 10's "heather good". she's "live".. with more.. on how hoosier families are connecting "through their shared experiences losing an officer". "heather"... //////// this is the national law enforcement memorial. many are gathering here to pay their respect to fallen officers. this is where officer "robert s pitts" name is engraved. his family and fellow officers have been passing by this spot... leaving mementoes... and personal notes. this is a somber location. many taking out paper and pencil so they can take his name back with them. another name engraved here is terre haute's brent long and another hoosier officer who was killed in the line of duty - deputy jacob pickett. he was also gunned down last year. i spoke with pickett's father about the bond his family shares with the pitts family. "" it's a healing process because you can pick the phone up and call any of the pitts and they can call and it's all ends of the spec of emotions from laughter to anger sadness and the other person would get we understand." i also spoke with members of the pitts family. you'll hear from officer rob pitts daughter "brooke" tonight on news 10 at six. live is dc, with pj bh, hg news 10. //////
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says