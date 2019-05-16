Speech to Text for Saluting a Legacy of Honor

role. people across the country are reflecting on the sacrifices of fallen officers.. and honoring them "during national police week". thousands are in our nation's capitol "this week".. including week".. including members "of the terre haute police department" and "vigo county sheriff's office". they're visiting "the memorial wall there".. where the names "of fallen officers" are engraved. that's where we find news 10's "heather good". she's "live".. with more.. on how hoosier families are connecting "through their shared experiences losing an officer". "heather"... //////// this is the national law enforcement memorial. many are gathering here to pay their respect to fallen officers. this is where officer "robert s pitts" name is engraved. his family and fellow officers have been passing by this spot... leaving mementoes... and personal notes. this is a somber location. many taking out paper and pencil so they can take his name back with them. another name engraved here is terre haute's brent long and another hoosier officer who was killed in the line of duty - deputy jacob pickett. he was also gunned down last year. i spoke with pickett's father about the bond his family shares with the pitts family. "" it's a healing process because you can pick the phone up and call any of the pitts and they can call and it's all ends of the spec of emotions from laughter to anger sadness and the other person would get we understand." i also spoke with members of the pitts family. you'll hear from officer rob pitts daughter "brooke" tonight on news 10 at six. live is dc, with pj bh, hg news 10. //////