Speech to Text for Changing the ambulance service in Edgar County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the new property. as one door closes.. another one opens. that's the case for a business "in paris, illinois". you may remember we told you last month.. after "15"-years of service.. "the edgar county special service area ambulance" will stop operations "on june 1st". that's "as horizon health" has been awarded "the 9-1-1 contract" for edgar county. that means "ambulance service" to the "7"-townships the county.. will now be provided by the hospital instead. news 10's "jada huddlestun" returned to paris "today". she joins us now.. with more from those at the hospital.. and the community.. as they prepare for the switch in service. //////// that's right susie.. the hospital is getting ready to take over all ambulance services in the county. the hospital has ordered a third ambulance and another emergency response vehicle. the county will be losing "5" ambulances and "2"-respon cars from the e-c-s-s-a. i spoke with the e-m-s director at horizion health today who says staff are very excited for their new service. but i found "1"-community member who doesn't feel the same. ////// "we know that change is hard and to most people change can be kinda of scary. so, we're just want that opportunity to earn you trust. we are completely confident in our staff and we want to show you that we are caring." "what happens if it's an elderly person can they drop an ambulance and get somebody over to where they need to be? i mean it could be somebody dying ." ////// horizon health is horizon health is hosting a community forum tonight for those that have questions about the new e-m-s service. that's at 5:30 central at the hospital. coming up at the top of the hour we'll hear more from maccarty on staff preparations as they prepare to take on the new