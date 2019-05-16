Speech to Text for New Hamilton Center program

on news 10 nightwatch. "the hamilton center" is working to address "the jail population".. not only "in vigo county".. but across the wabash valley. "today".. they presented "a new citizen program" to the commissioners. "the program" gives people who have been incarcerated.. and or convicted of a felony "a 2nd chance". they're calling it.. "a new way of life". "the goal" is to help them develop careers "through mentorship" and "skill building". "5"-people shared "their success stories" with the program. "organizers" hope to reach "even more people". ////// ////// "the thing that we have learned is...if any of those come out of prison...if they can get a job. i mean, a good job, they most likely will continue to work in that job and grow." ////// "this program" has no connection to "the new vigo county jail". but "commissioners" are thinking about building "a new facility for mental health" or, "drug addiction"