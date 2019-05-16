Speech to Text for 'This is single-handedly one of the biggest mistakes this county has ever made,' One councilman sha

has ever had ." /////// "1"-county councilman.. shares "his thoughts" on the proposed jail location. "he says".. he felt the need "to take action".. before anything "is finalized". /////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, may 14th. "tonight".. "county leaders" are expected to vote "on the proposed jail location" but some debate "from other council members".. may put "tha vote" on hold. news 10's "jordan kudisch".. joins us now.. "live from the current pick "behind a-m-c theaters". she shares.. more details of the debate. "jordan"... //////// susie.. i'm here at the commissioner's pick for the new vigo county jail. to give you a clear idea of where i am.. it's near the a-m-c theaters and behind the honey creek mall in southern vigo county. that land would be parceled out. one vigo county councilman says he might have a plan for the property.. that could save the county money and resources. councilman "chris switzer" has invited a michigan sheriff to terre haute. "switzer" says "saginaw county, michigan" was once in a similiar position as vigo county. county leaders agreed on a "3"-story jail.. with "511" beds.. closer to its courthouse. in the end.. their county has saved money. "switzer" hopes that by bringing in an outside perspective.. vigo county could do the same. however not everyone agrees with "switzer's" plan. vigo county commissioner president.. "brad anderson" say that just because it worked in michigan.. doesn't mean it will work in vigo county. ////// //////// " that there are hundreds of other counties that are building jails outside of indiana at a much lower cost so the point i'm trying to make is why are we not looking into that." "it's one of those things where everybody has an opinion and you can go all over the country but laws are different for states, are they holding class six felones are they maybe havng to hold class five felones? state of indiana is a little bit different than state of michigan ." //////// switzer says he knows not everyone is in favor of his "idea." coming up at 6, i'll explain why he felt it was necessary to bring this plan into action. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. ////// news 10's "sarah lehman"