Speech to Text for Video of local teen posing before prom goes viral

prom is prom is prom is normally a memorable time for high school students. for one local teen... she's sharing her fun with people all around the country. 18-year-old "livi dorsey" is a student at "terre haute south vigo high school." she attended terre haute north's prom last month. her parents encouraged her to give them some poses before heading off to the dance in a limo... and she didn't disappoint. ///// her sassy her sassy strutting for the camera was posted on facebook earlier this month. it's been viewed more than "one million times" by people near and far. her family was surprised to watch the video go viral. her grandmother says "livi" has "down syndrome" and is a local celebrity who loves to have fun. her prom date... a friend from church... watched as she took the spotlight.