Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Video of local teen posing before prom goes viral

Video of local teen posing before prom goes viral

Posted: May. 14, 2019 3:12 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Video of local teen posing before prom goes viral

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

prom is prom is prom is normally a memorable time for high school students. for one local teen... she's sharing her fun with people all around the country. 18-year-old "livi dorsey" is a student at "terre haute south vigo high school." she attended terre haute north's prom last month. her parents encouraged her to give them some poses before heading off to the dance in a limo... and she didn't disappoint. ///// her sassy her sassy strutting for the camera was posted on facebook earlier this month. it's been viewed more than "one million times" by people near and far. her family was surprised to watch the video go viral. her grandmother says "livi" has "down syndrome" and is a local celebrity who loves to have fun. her prom date... a friend from church... watched as she took the spotlight.
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says