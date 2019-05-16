All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county commissioners agree to place a new jail behind the former "stu's golf course." the area would be subdivided into multiple sections. it comes with a pricetag around $500,000 dollars. Tonight county leaders will need to approve this property. And that's where we find news 10's abby kirk live this morning. abby, what's the reaction from the community? jon, alia-- a controversial topic for vigo county residents as to where to build this new jail. Nevertheless commissioners believe the former stu's golf course is ready to build on and will bring no complications. when we posted on our facebook and twitter page--- several of you left comments. some saying that this new location will hurt business in the area. people had complaints of restaurants, apartments, and of course the mall being too close to this propery. Tonight the county council will have to vote on this site in order to purchase it. then they'll meet with a judge tomorrow with a final decision. stick with wthi on-air and online for the outcome of tonight's meeting. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

///

communities nationwide, including terre haute, are remembering and honoring officers lost in the line of duty this week. last night a group gathered in front of fallen officer brent long's statue at terre haute police headquarters. there they held a candlelight vigil for all officers killed in the line of duty in 2018. That includes terre haute police officer rob pitts. the vigil in terre haute was held at the same time as the one in d.c. it's all for "national police week.

///

several events are planned in washington d-c over the next few days for national police week. news 10's heather good is there and will bring you live reports on the evening editions of news 10. you can follow her on facebook and twitter for her stories throughout the week.

///

funeral services are set later this week for jerome jerry kearns he passed away on saturday at age 83. kearns practiced law in vigo county for 50 years.. he was a state legislator, a judge, deputy prosecutor, and public defender. visitation for kearns is thursday at debaun springhill chapel. that's from 4 to 8 p.m.. mass will be at saint joseph university parish friday at 11 a.m. memorial donations can be given to the saint joseph parish or the terre haute humane society...

///

happening today - illinois lawmakes, including the governor, will unveil legislation to strengthen the state's move over law. also known as "scott's law" - it requires drivers to slow down and move over for stopped vehicles on the side of the road.

///

the trade war between the u-s and china continues to escalate. yesterday, beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on $60-billion worth of american -made products. that followed president trump's enactment of a 25-percent surcharge on $200 billion of chinese imports. the white house says that tariff may eventually be imposed on all chinese goods.

///

happening today - a public meeting to discuss concerns over conditions at bethesda cemetery in west terre haute. families contacted news 10 with their complaints about conditions at the cemetery. tonight's public meeting gets underway at 7:00 at the west terre haute town hall.

///

starting this week - the city of sullivan will take a big step to combat flooding in their area by draining moose lake. it's the area of road just outside the moose lodge. it received the nickname because water from the storm sewer does not drain leaving standing water. a new $60,000 project by the city will help drain the water out of moose lake. mayor lamb tells us the issues started a few years ago when the city straightened out the road and installed a new storm drain. the project should wrap up in a few days.

///

the nationwide measles outbreak is getting worse. ahead on cbs this morning dr. jonathan lapook has a look at the spread of vaccine misinformation and who is behind it. that's at the top of the hour right here on wthi tv.

///

it'll be a nice day today - partly sunny, a high at 70 and a calm breeze. clouds start increasing tonight, lows stay in the low 50s and there's slight chance of rain developing after midnight. spotty showers look possible tomorrow, highs will get to 69. then, drying out tomorrow night, with a low at 53.