Speech to Text for Tonight on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home Part 2

moore last night in a news 10 special report - rondrell special report - rondrell moore introduced us to a woman who says she suffered abuse while at glenn home for children in the 1970s. the alleged abuser was "reverend ival lane".. who oversaw the facility. rondrell's special reports continues tonight. here's a preview. < glenn cardwell was the director of vigo county's welfare department. he says he wasn't legally allowed to talk about children at glenn home as director. but those kids have come kids have come forward, and he's no longer the director.. so now he's speaking. in part two of our special report.. we sit down with cardwell. he says he saw problems with the home's operations from day one. he also addresses what he says he did to handle the situation. on cam part two of our special investigation.. surviving glenn home,