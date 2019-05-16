Clear
Big House Break Out, June 1st 10:30 @ FCC Terre Haute

Registration is $40 and includes a custom Big House Break out tshirt and goodie bag. Rain or shine.

10:30 a.m. fcc terre haute this is a rain or shine event on june 1st @10:30 am. registration is $40 and includes a custom big house break out t-shirt and goodie bag. new this year is our mini bhbo kid's course! kid's course is under a mile, includes obstacles, and is appropriate for kids age 12 and under. kid's course is $20 to register, which also includes a t-shirt! fccth employees club, inc is a 501c not-for-profit organization. our mission is to serve active and retired employees of fcc terre haute by providing an outlet from the rigors and stresses of working or having worked in a correctional environment. we are also involved in our community directly and indirectly through other charitable organizations.
Mostly sunny and warm.
