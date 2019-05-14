Clear

Sunny and warmer. Light breeze. High: 70°

High pressure and a warm front are all on the horizon for the region.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. Light breeze. High: 70°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and not as chilly. Low: 51°

Wednesday: Spotty showers. Partly sunny. High: 71°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure and a warm front are all on the horizon for the region. This will bring a spell of good news for you. Temperatures will get into the 70s for your Tuesday and then upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend. For the most part, most days look to be dry days as well. There's a slight chance for rain on Wednesday and then the rain will hold off until the second half of the weekend.

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 40°
