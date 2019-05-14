Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. Light breeze. High: 70°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and not as chilly. Low: 51°

Wednesday: Spotty showers. Partly sunny. High: 71°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure and a warm front are all on the horizon for the region. This will bring a spell of good news for you. Temperatures will get into the 70s for your Tuesday and then upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend. For the most part, most days look to be dry days as well. There's a slight chance for rain on Wednesday and then the rain will hold off until the second half of the weekend.