National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

thank you thank you sarah. this vigil ended just an hour ago. it began with the families if fallen officers escorted in by law enforcement- representing departments from across the county. 371 names if fallen officers were read including terre haute police officer rob pitts. take a listen. "names read" this is what it looked like from the ground tonight. candlelight filling the national mall. all this as families reflect on the sacrifice these officers made for their communities. we will have more from national police week and the memorial wall tomorrow on news 10. live in washington dc with photojournalist brady harp, hg, news 10. . there will be several events in be several there will there will be several events in washington d-c over the next few days for national police week. news 10's heather good will continue to bring you reports live from d-c... you can follow her on facebook and twitter for
