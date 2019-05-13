Clear

Vigo County is now hiring

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

days. vigo county government is hiring! leaders say several jobs are open right now.. that's why they hosted a career fair today.. it was a chance for people to come in and learn more... or apply for a job. leaders from the jail... veterans services.. and even the parks department were there.. organizers say the face-to- face interaction is beneficial. "to get out and be able to talk to people so they can learn about us and we can learn about them before they decide if they want to apply. because there are some people out there that think this may not be a good fit. but once they learn about the benefits we have to offer, they may move forward with applying." if you missed today's event... there's still a chance for you to find a job.. we've linked you to the county's website for current job openings..
