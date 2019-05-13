Speech to Text for West Vigo softball

welcome back... west vigo softball was looking for their fourth win in their last five games, a victory tonight would get the lady vikings back to the five hundred mark on the season.... west vigo hosted linton..... lady miners load the bases in the top of the second for freshman syndey lockhart....the young lady delivers with an rbi single to left....linton takes a one-nothing lead... bottom three...tie game now at one.....west vigo senior lyric krause sends a charge into this ball....she one hops the fence in center, bringing in one....lady vikes take their first lead of the game... west vigo would score four times in the third....the big blow came from the bat of kenzie rice....she goes the other way for a two-run double to right..... west vigo picks up a nice home win, six-three over linton....the lady vikings improve to 11