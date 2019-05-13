Clear

West Vigo softball

Lady Vikings beat Linton

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for West Vigo softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... west vigo softball was looking for their fourth win in their last five games, a victory tonight would get the lady vikings back to the five hundred mark on the season.... west vigo hosted linton..... lady miners load the bases in the top of the second for freshman syndey lockhart....the young lady delivers with an rbi single to left....linton takes a one-nothing lead... bottom three...tie game now at one.....west vigo senior lyric krause sends a charge into this ball....she one hops the fence in center, bringing in one....lady vikes take their first lead of the game... west vigo would score four times in the third....the big blow came from the bat of kenzie rice....she goes the other way for a two-run double to right..... west vigo picks up a nice home win, six-three over linton....the lady vikings improve to 11
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Another Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

Image

Honoring officers during Terre Haute ceremony

Image

Finally, some sun in the forecast - Kevin explains

Image

Leaders hold ribbon cutting for new Terre Haute extended stay

Image

Vigo County is now hiring

Image

West Vigo softball

Image

THS Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Jalen Cardinal

Image

Monday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017