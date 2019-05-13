Speech to Text for THS Baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its not often its not often we get two high school baseball coaches from the wabash valley on the same diamond with each having 500 or more wins, but that's what we got tonight.... tim terry and his south vermilion wildcats hosted kyle kraemer and terre haute south... caleb stultz just oozes with ability....the terre haute south sophomore is so talented....he sends one into the gap in right center for a double....that puts the braves up seven-one in the fifth... connor vanlannen was very aggressive on the base path in the sixth..he swipes third... then he pushes it a little to much....south catcher garrett lloyd nice job of blocking the wild pitch...tracking it down and hustling to tag vanlannen at the plate.... in the battle of 500 win coaches, it's kyle kraemer and terre haute south winning 9-1 over south