Rick's Rallies

Top Plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: May. 13, 2019 9:59 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 9:59 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

time now for rick's rallies... terre haute north's andrew granda makes me jealous, i'm a horrible golfer but he's not... look at this sweet birdie he sinks from the fringe of the greene, nice touch andrew..... northview centerfielder keegan garrison takes away a base hit with the nice sliding catch.....garrison does a great job of tracking down the ball.... kaleb hannahs is regarded as one of the best high school shortstops in the state...easy to see why....the west vigo junior shows off his athleticism with the ridiculous leaping grab to turn two... eli steimel helped save win for sullivan last week at west vigo with the big time catch in left.....steimel saved the arrows a couple of runs with this key defensive play. that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could
