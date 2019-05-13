Speech to Text for Jalen Cardinal

here's a look at today's weather quiz question. welcome back... indiana high school baseball sectionals get underway next week....pitching matchups always determine a lot.... vincennes lincoln opens sectionals against pike central....the alices have a chance to compete with anybody when the send their big lefty jalen cardinal to the mound... this season he has a 1.80 era and opponents are hitting just 192 against him.... he's a strikeout machine, one game this year he recorded 16 strikeouts.... the eastern illinois signee has battled back from elbow surgery his freshman year to become one of the better senior pitchers in the state....