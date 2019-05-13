Speech to Text for Paving work starts on two Terre Haute roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our website at w-t-h-i-t-v.com back to you. work began today on a road project in terre haute. it's topping today's traffic alert.... portions of hulman street...from fruitridge avenue to state road 46...will be closed. crews are working on milling and paving the roadway. workers will still be providing access to homeowners. work is