Speech to Text for Possum's Purpose

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today, an two years ago today, an illinois family lost their son to suicide. now, they're remembering his death by bringing awareness to mental illness. the family created a group called "possums purpose" it's a facebook page dedicated to bringing awareness to mental health. news 10's jordan kudisch met with the smith family today. she shares their story...and why "possums purpose" is so important. the smith family lost their son austin in 20-17. he struggled with bipolar disorder growing up.. until the day he decided to take his life. the family wants his death to be a message for others with children. the smith family created "possum's purpose" as a way to share austin's story as well as remind others how serious suicide can be. the page encourages parents to talk with their children about mental illness. it also involves placing green ribbons and motivational signs around illinois to bring awareness to the cause. [take sot incue: after austin passed outcue: they go through to: 0:26 duration:0:26] "after austin passed away we decided that austin wouldn't die in vain, and austin had a purpose and his nickname was possum so that's how possum's purpose came to be and ever since then we're just about putting the awareness and education out there for other people so that maybe for them the struggle can be a bit easier or maybe that they're not alone and that other people can understand what they go through." " there are ways to get help. if you'd like to learn more about "possum's purpose" we'll leave a link on