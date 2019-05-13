Speech to Text for Surviving Glenn Home: Part 1

< they were the forgotten kids... the ones without a home, abused and ignored. they were children from vigo county who for one reason or another had to leave their parents custody. they all ended up at an place on the east side of vigo county... glenn home. the historic center for kids opened all the way back in 1903. at its height is was respected all over the community as a place of shelter for children with troubled backgrounds. but it closed in 1979 under very different cirmcumstances. years of building decay and questionable management led to its closure, but last june, exactly 40 years later we got word that something even more sinister may have tied into the home's final days... we launched an investigation that would span nearly 7 months. in it, we uncover the grim... and heartbreaking stories of adults who say they're still dealing the with the terrors of abuse. 14:45:59,28 "i could spot an abuse situation a mile away. i could spot an abused child a mile away. alice whalen-barrett can look back on her career as a trained clinical therapist with pride. but her journey started on the other side of the system. 13:38:50 "i like to say we were so poor the mice didn't even come, because there was no food to chomp on" alice... was one of 8 children. her father was mentally ill, and she says her mother was abusive. things hit a boiling point, when she says saw her mother beating her younger sister. 14:01:31,17 "and i stood there, and kids were all screaming and crying and i said mom, if you want to beat somebody, here i am, and d**** if she didn't take me up on it." a neighbor reported seeing the abuse), and the county took away the children. "alice and her siblings landed here at what used to be glenn home in vigo county. it was supposed be a safe space for children like alice, but instead it was here that she says she came face to face with pure evil." 14:12:19,19 "i close my eyes and i'm back there. the first day i got there was terrifying." to her, it was an orphanage that quickly began to feel like a prison... especially once alice learned.. "the rules." 14:21:16,24 "i tried to keep an eye on my brothers and sisters, but we were in different cottages. the rule was made clear up front... you do not associate with your brothers and sisters." but she says the worst was to come.. 14:23:28,29 "he was mean son of b****. he was a wolf in sheep's clothing" "reverend" ival lane was the superintendent of glenn home from 1969 to 1978. he was also a united methodist minister with a wife and kids. the terre haute community respected him... but alice says they didn't see the true ival lane... 14:25:42,05 "'if you do question my rules, there will be consequences. i'm the reverend ival lane, and you are white trash from the other side of the tracks to do you get me!" she says the abuse started not long after she got there. it was emotional, mental, and physical... 14:24:07,04 "i think i've kissed every stair in the main cottage, there were three floors, and in the basement. i hit every wall." but she says it didn't end there... 14:36:55,04 "and he climbed in to bed... and i began to scream and he held his hand over my face, and he raped me and he choked me, and he beat on me and he told me that a slut i was..." alice says lane sexually abused her several times for years... she told us of one specific instance, that was difficult to hear. 14:37:20,18 "he picked up his gun, and i said you son of a b****. and i just started cursing him. and he said you hate me, and i said you bet. and he handed me the gun and said here. if you hate me so much, shoot me... and you know what rondrell? i almost pulled the trigger" but she didn't, in part because she was thinking of her siblings, and how they'd manage with a sister in jail. she'd hoped they weren't going through the same things. she'd later find out her fears were true. "when i was a bout 15, the sexual abuse started with lane... just little things, and then it progressed into more abusive." you just heard from judy atwood... alice's younger sister. we tracked her down in arizona... she says she's still learning to cope with her time at glenn home. "during that time he told me things like you know you're a plain child, nobody's really gonna want you, basically a throwaway kid." it's a family's trauma... that alice truly believed meant nothing to the outside world. 14:48:47,04 "because when we were at glenn home, nobody gave a d***. some of the kids told case workers, and they either were told, shut up, we don't want to hear it, or your lying" we were unable to find the specific case workers to whom she's referring.. but we found the person who would have been their boss... 40 years later... we tracked down a county leader who believes alice and judy.. 100 percent. 18:11:18,05 "if i was being totally honest with you, i'd say he was totally evil" glenn cardwell was the director vigo county's welfare department starting in 1977. basically he was lane's boss... "in retrospect... after that time to put it all together, he was doing things to kids. he was pastor and doing everything the opposite of what a pastor was doing." he says he knew he had to get lane out... but doing it was the difficult part. meanwhile, alice says she continued to live in hell... 14:38:12,16 "i wanted him out of our lives. i wanted to be able to sleep without worrying that was going to crawl into my bed... i wanted to be able to be normal." reverand ival lane died in 2006. his family denies any wrong doing on his part. coming up in the next part of our special investigation... the man who says he was lane's boss is speaking out for the very first time. hear how he says he believed the children in glenn home were in trouble. it's an interview 40 years in the making... >