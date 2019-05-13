Speech to Text for Acute Health Care Clinic opens

rural in rural in rural areas.. when you get sick.. "the e-r".. might be you 1st.. or, "only choice" for immediate help. but as news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. "1"-local hospital is working t give you options! /////// < "for years residents here in lawrenceville illinois had to either go to the er or wait until the evening to seek immediate help for common illnesses. however starting today those residents will have more options thanks to a daytime acute care clinic." lawrence county memorial hospital's acute care clinic previously only had evening hours. now.. due to a surge in demand.. the clinic will now see patients during the day as well. acute care covers common illnesses. this includes flu like symptoms, colds, and rashes. typically if folks can't get into their own doctor.. they've been forced to the e-r. hospital officals hope this will redirect those patients. "you know our goal is to keep, allow our emergency rooms to take care of our more emergent patients. not have to deal with the sore throats and things like that." tanna mccullough is the clinic's family nurse practitioner. she says there's a great need for the service in lawrence county. "being that it is such a rural area we do not have the providers that we need. it's just where we live. it's going to be allowing more access to health care. quick and convenient, in and out." "the acute care clinic is now open from eight in the morning until eight in the evening. in lawrenceville illinois, gary brian news 10." >