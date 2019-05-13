Speech to Text for Kids step outside of the classroom to learn about emergency vehicles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

need. "a special lesson".. outside the classroom today. imagine being "5"-years-old again.. and getting to tour the inside "of a fire-truck", "ambulance", and "helicopter" that's exactly what these kindergartenders got to do today. "the mission" was to get these youngsters comfortable "with the staff and equipment" in case they ever had to be in one. kindergarten teacher "hey-lee mattingly says".. it's just "1"-way.. they are able to incorporate the community with the students in a fun and positive way. ///////// ////// "this is just something that we can give them that's a little extra special and i mean, they're like sponges. they soak it all up. it's the best thing ever, you know." /////// "5"-kindergarten classes "at kindergarten "5"- "5"-kindergarten classes "at dixie bee elementary